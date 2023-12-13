PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTTW. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $576,000.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %

PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

purecycle technologies’ process offers the only recycled polypropylene with properties equal to virgin polymer. our proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants – resulting in 100% virgin-like polypropylene from recycled feedstock with potentially unlimited markets. we enable the use of recycled content in your applications without trade-offs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.