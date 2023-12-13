PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 10.450-10.450 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PVH by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 142,335 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PVH by 13.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

