PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.450-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 3.450-3.450 EPS.

PVH Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PVH traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. 1,378,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,455. PVH has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.