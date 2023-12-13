Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Sells $200,082.88 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $200,082.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QTWO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 810,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.46. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 213,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Q2 by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Q2 by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

