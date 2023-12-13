Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.48 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00007426 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $332.83 million and $50.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.45 or 0.05264686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00027141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

