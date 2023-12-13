Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $54.96 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00007443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $332.41 million and $54.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.87 or 0.05272747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

