Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 2,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Quarterhill Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $34.06 million during the quarter.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

