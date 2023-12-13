QUASA (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,906.49

QUASA (QUA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $132,006.69 and $1,906.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.66 or 0.99749151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009594 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00114449 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $415.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

