Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Range Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Range Resources has a payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 220,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

