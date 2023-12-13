Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rayonier has a payout ratio of 232.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.3%.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

