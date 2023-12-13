REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Update

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6,200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of RPGRY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553. REA Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

