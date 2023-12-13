Red Rock Resorts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.62.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 67.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

