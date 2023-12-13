RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $33.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.54. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.27) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.