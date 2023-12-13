ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.04

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 695331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.