Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$101.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$95.00 to C$94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$92.00.

11/21/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$101.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was given a new C$90.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE TD traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$82.59. 10,430,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,192. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$81.88. The firm has a market cap of C$147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 72.86%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

