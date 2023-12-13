Resolute Resources (CVE:RRL) Trading 3% Higher

Resolute Resources Ltd. (CVE:RRL – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 9,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 243,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Resolute Resources Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.
About Resolute Resources
Resolute Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil from shallow cretaceous sandstone reservoirs utilizing multi-lateral drilling technology in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
