Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,795.86 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $20,795.86 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00137598 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21,430.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

