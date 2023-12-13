RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.