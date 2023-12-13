RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38.
