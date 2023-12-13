RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OPP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 63.8% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $232,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

