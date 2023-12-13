RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

