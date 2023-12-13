Robert J. Small Sells 18,522 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TDG traded up $10.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,010.86. The company had a trading volume of 228,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $909.25 and a 200 day moving average of $878.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $599.42 and a 1-year high of $1,015.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

