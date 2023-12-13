Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.19

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 856567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RCKT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,876 shares of company stock worth $677,083. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

