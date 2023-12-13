Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.86 and last traded at $98.06. Approximately 1,539,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,855,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,209 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

