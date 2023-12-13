Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.09

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 185765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $514.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

