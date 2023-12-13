Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.28

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.20, with a volume of 637057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.55.

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

