Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,800 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,800 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $17,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,606.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 500 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 851 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $5,429.38.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $113.04.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,321 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $133,682.67.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,340 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,437.80.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,860 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $73,057.60.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,702 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.26.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,174 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $55,686.18.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200 shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194.00.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 58,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,820. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

