Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.180-8.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.8 billion-$34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.8 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.