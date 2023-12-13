Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.180-8.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.8 billion-$34.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.8 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.260 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $257.38. 6,522,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,623. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $216.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,096,780,000 after buying an additional 1,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

