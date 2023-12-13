SALT Market Capitalization Tops $5.24 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $36,952.81 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00016820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,843.18 or 1.00030983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009576 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003552 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04048175 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $27,742.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

