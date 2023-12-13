Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Up 1.1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $44.15. 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

