Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.0 million-$259.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.4 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Insider Activity

IOT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,756. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $35.99.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,924,693.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,795.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $4,666,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,452,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,535,795.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,885,424 shares of company stock worth $48,049,990. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.