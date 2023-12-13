Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $918.0 million-$920.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $898.8 million. Samsara also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 122,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $3,340,223.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,603,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 122,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $3,340,223.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,151,377 shares in the company, valued at $58,603,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $373,570.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 335,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,131,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,885,424 shares of company stock worth $48,049,990. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

