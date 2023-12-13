Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.0 million-$259.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.4 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 4,588,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $4,666,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,452,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,993.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,180,693.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $4,666,817.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,452,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,885,424 shares of company stock valued at $48,049,990. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after buying an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after buying an additional 239,226 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,363 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

