Scarborough Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. 328,831 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

