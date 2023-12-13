Scarborough Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Scarborough Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 125,546 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 349,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,102. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.