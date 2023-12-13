Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.11

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 28176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,207,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.
About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
