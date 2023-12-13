Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.11

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $59.11, with a volume of 28176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,207,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.