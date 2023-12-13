Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Up 0.5%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.68. Approximately 22,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 30,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,207,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

