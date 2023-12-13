Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,216,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 69,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. 277,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,356. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

