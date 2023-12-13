Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. 411,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

