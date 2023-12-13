Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Security Federal Price Performance
SFDL remained flat at $22.00 on Wednesday. Security Federal has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.48.
Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter.
Security Federal Announces Dividend
About Security Federal
Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
