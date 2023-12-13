Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49.87

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Seele-N has a market cap of $515,498.95 and approximately $49.87 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,218.77 or 1.00009560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041182 USD and is up 1,772.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

