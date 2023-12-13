SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 55,983 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SentinelOne Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of S stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.51. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $26.39.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $64,981,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SentinelOne by 31.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
