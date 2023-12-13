ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,906. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $717.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $617.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.