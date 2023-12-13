ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in November

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the November 15th total of 79,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

Shares of PIXY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 12,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $599.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

