Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Expands By 8,550.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 4.0 %

MPV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 49,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

