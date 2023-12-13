Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Expands By 8,550.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 4.0 %
MPV stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 49,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,434. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.
Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
