Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Expands By 151.4%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the November 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 270,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Connexa Sports Technologies has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $20.76.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 590.09% and a negative return on equity of 212.04%.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

