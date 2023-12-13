Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Drops By 68.0%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Delic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DELCF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Delic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
Delic Company Profile
