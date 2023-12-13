Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Drops By 68.0%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Delic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DELCF remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Delic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

Get Delic alerts:

Delic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.