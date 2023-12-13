Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Declines By 67.6%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 104,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,629. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.