Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Expands By 147.8%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Euroseas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Euroseas stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $188.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 60.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

See Also

