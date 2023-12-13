Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Declines By 44.6%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTIIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 1,036,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:GTII traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 310,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

Featured Stories

